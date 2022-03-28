The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who were stabbed to death in Brusly on Sunday, and said a suspect is in custody who is expected to face murder counts.
The victims were Robert Washington, 67, and Myiesha Adams, 30, both of Brusly, said Maj. Zack Simmers with the Sheriff's Office.
Washington's body was found first at the scene on Lukeville Lane, where deputies responded to a call at about 9:30 a.m. about a stabbing.
On Sunday afternoon, detectives found the body of the second victim, Adams, in a nearby field, Simmers said.
A suspect arrested Sunday, Kevin Craig, 59, of 3314 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, was booked Sunday on counts of home invasion and domestic abuse battery.
"While Craig has not been charged with these murders yet, detectives are confident that he will be charged accordingly, as this is still a very active investigation," Simmers said on Monday.