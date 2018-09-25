A pedestrian was seriously injured after a car hit him near the LSU campus over the weekend, according to State Police.
The accident occurred on Nicholson Drive west of its intersection with South Stadium Drive, said State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee. WAFB-TV reported it happened Saturday night.
Lee said authorities suspect the pedestrian was intoxicated.
Lee released the name of the pedestrian but not the driver of the car involved. He said Blake Cordes was struck while walking in the roadway. Authorities did not provide Cordes' age.
Lee said the driver involved was given a chemical breath test and was not impaired. He said authorities suspect Cordes was impaired at the time of the accident.