Louisiana State Police shut down Interstate 10 in both directions Friday after an 18-wheeler carrying a hazardous material crashed near Henderson.
Troopers diverted westbound traffic from the interstate at the Lobdell exit, while eastbound traffic was forced to detour onto I-49 at Lafayette. Traffic cameras from the Louisiana Department of Highway and Transportation showed emergency crews working an accident near milepost 117 on the west end of the Atchafalaya bridge.
Can't see video below? Click here.
It was not specified what the truck was hauling.
Traffic that was already on westbound I-10 was directed off the highway at Butte La Rose. Motorists were told to take US 190 as a detour.
