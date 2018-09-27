A Baton Rouge man surrendered to authorities Thursday morning after learning he was wanted on armed robbery and aggravated battery counts, according to Baton Rouge police.
Alexis Franklin, 35, is accused of entering a business on Airline Highway and attacking an employee shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
The employee was preparing the cash deposit from the day's revenues when Franklin "began to violently attack (the victim) with a wooden board," according to the arrest report.
The employee gave Franklin $200 in cash and tried to defend himself while Franklin continued the attack, "eventually arming himself with a shovel from inside the business," McKneely said.
The victim told police he had hired Franklin as a day laborer for the business a month earlier "in an attempt to give Franklin the opportunity to earn an honest living," according to the report.
Franklin, of 5234 Enterprise St., ultimately fled the scene. He was booked into Parish Prison on one count each of armed robbery and aggravated battery.