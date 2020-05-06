An inmate who fled the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's work release facility in Baton Rouge on Sunday was arrested Wednesday in Monroe, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jacob Criner will be booked into jail in Monroe on a count of escape, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.

Criner, a Department of Corrections inmate from Ouachita Parish, was serving time on aggravated battery and had been a part of the work release program since March, Hicks said.

The arrest was made with the help of the state Attorney General's Office, State Police, Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.