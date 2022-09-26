Days after the city's police chief warned residents of "looming" violence, one person was killed and six others were injured in four separate shootings within 24 hours Sunday and early Monday, Baton Rouge police said.
BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said authorities responded to reports of the first shooting at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Avenue H. When they arrived, officers found Gonzales resident Kevin Johnson, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Johnson was rushed to a hospital but later died of his injuries.
Then, around 9:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 9100 block of Airline Highway. BRPD's headquarters are at 9000 Airline Highway.
Coppola said three victims were shot while sitting in a car; all three survived.
At 11:30 p.m., police say a teen was shot in the 4800 block of Shelley Street. An hour later, an adult and another juvenile were injured in a shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue.
Coppola said all six of the people who survived sustained wounds that were not considered life-threatening. He said investigations into all four shootings are ongoing, adding that authorities do not believe any of them are connected.
During a press conference held Thursday to address the recent fatal shootings of LSU student Allison Rice and local rapper Stanley Wright, Police Chief Murphy Paul warned that, based on police intelligence, his investigators believed more violence "was looming" amid an increase in gang activity.
In response, Paul said his department planned to tackle the problem by focusing on “micro areas” of the city seeing higher crime rates. He told residents of those districts to expect heavy law enforcement presence in the coming weeks.
BRPD did not say whether detectives are investigating any of Sunday's incidents as gang-related.
Despite a recent uptick in violent crime, homicide rates in East Baton Rouge have dipped slightly from last year’s record-breaking numbers.
As of Sept. 26, there have been 79 killings in the parish, tying this year with 2020 as the second deadliest on record behind 2021, which saw 105 homicides by the same date.