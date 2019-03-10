A Baton Rouge man has been booked on counts of DWI, reckless operation and vehicular homicide in a crash that left an I-110 pedestrian dead Sunday morning.
The pedestrian, Cyril Greene, 32, of Convent had been the front seat passenger of a vehicle that was traveling south on I-110 around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Greene opened the vehicle's door and his cell phone fell out, so he exited the vehicle and began walking along the interstate as the driver was trying to bring the vehicle to a stop, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department release.
While he was walking along the interstate, Greene was struck by a Toyota Camry driven by Christopher London, 36, of 8215 Somerset Street, BRPD says. The driver was not injured, but Greene died at the scene.
BRPD is continuing to investigate the crash.