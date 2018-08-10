The Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation on Monday will take the first step toward outfitting all local officers with higher quality bullet-proof vests, capable of deflecting rounds from even rifles, like those used by sniper Gavin Long in the July 2016 ambush on officers that killed three and wounded three more.

On Monday, representatives from Angel Armor — a Colorado-based technology company that developed the new vests — will begin sizing the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's uniform patrol officers for the vests that proponents say will be more comfortable, easier to wear and offer the best protection.

"We would like to see the Baton Rouge area in these vests and offered this protection," said Pat Englade, retired Baton Rouge Police Chief and chair of CALEF. "Those guys all had vests (on July 17, 2016) and they didn’t do any good. ... Unfortunately, it's what we have to face in this country today.”

Englade said that he first heard about the new vests from a New York-based law enforcement group in the aftermath of the July 2016 ambush on the officers. Long used a semi-automatic rifle with ammunition designed for increased penetration at long distances.

Englade said he began doing research on the vests and he later visited their manufacturing facility in Colorado, bringing back the lightweight plates that could withstand even the most powerful ammunition and weapons. And with officers and deputies back in Baton Rouge, they tested them out for themselves.

"We shot the hell out of it, we shot it with everything we can shoot it with. We even shot it with what Gavin Long shot with here in Baton Rouge," Englade said. "Nothing penetrated that plate."

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said $250,000 in federal grant money and $125,000 from CALEF will be used to outfit their 180 deputies who patrol the streets.

The everyday bulletproof vests deputies have now do not protect against high-powered rifle rounds, Hicks said. The Sheriff's Office has separate vests to protect against rifle shots, but she said those weigh 20 pounds and are impractical in most circumstances. Englade said the new vests deputies are getting weigh about 9 pounds.

"We're dealing with more incidents where deputies are confronted with suspects armed with a rifle, and that can happen on a moment's notice," Hicks said. "It's what you can do to better protect your people."

Englade said he hopes to also get Baton Rouge Police's responding officers in the vests beginning of 2019, then expand to smaller agencies in the region.

“Our plan is to buy as many vests as we can for as many agencies," Englade said.