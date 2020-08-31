SUPREME — A Labadieville woman walking along La. 1 in Assumption Parish in the pre-dawn hours Monday was hit and killed by a passing sport utility vehicle, Louisiana State Police reported.
Umeki Jamison, 41, was walking in an unknown direction shortly after midnight when the southbound 2016 Jeep Cherokee hit her just south of La. 1011, troopers said in a statement.
The intersection of La. 1011 and La. 1 is in the small, rural community of Supreme just up Bayou Lafourche from Labadieville and is the location of a bridge crossing the bayou running along La. 1.
Troopers said Monday they were still investigating the crash.
Troopers did not cite the driver, who was not identified. Troopers said the driver was not injured and not impaired from drug or alcohol use.
Jamison, who was in the southbound lane of La. 1, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
Impairment is unknown on her part, troopers said, and a standard toxicology report is pending.