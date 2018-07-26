Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Sedrick Augustus, 39, 5607 Macbeth Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Brandon Borkat, 24, 3937 Marquette Way Northwest, Acworth, Georgia, first-offense DWI and license plate required.
- Seth Minnerup, 23, 4944 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless driving.
- Paris Murray, 28, 4209 Morvant Place, Baker, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage and driving left of center.
- Shronda Wilson, 49, 7169 N. Fairlane Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, reckless operation and license plate required.