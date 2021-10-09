After hours of searching for a man who exchanged gunfire with a state trooper early Saturday in East Baton Rouge, authorities linked him to two double shootings overnight.
Officials say they believe he crisscrossed the region in a stolen vehicle and shot four people, killing a family member in Ascension Parish.
The other three victims survived their injuries, though one remains in critical condition, officials said.
Meanwhile, the sweeping manhunt continues for Matthew Mire, 31, whom officials describe as "armed and dangerous" and a "person of interest" in the overnight shootings.
State Police said troopers tried to pull him over around 5 a.m. at La. 42 east of Jefferson Highway. But instead of stopping, he opened fire and led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen blue Chevrolet Silverado before hopping out on Hoo Shoo Too Road and continuing on foot into a tree line past Tiger Bend Bridge.
Authorities say the first of two shootings linked to Mires occurred around midnight in Livingston Parish. A man and woman were injured but are expected to survive.
The second shooting unfolded in Prairieville and involved relatives of Mire — his half-sister Pamela Adair, 37, who died from her injuries, and her significant other Joseph Schexnayder, 42, who was hospitalized in critical condition and undergoing surgery, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Webre said officials are sure Mire is the same person who shot at troopers. But he stopped short of calling him a "suspect."
"We just do not have an eyewitness that this is the guy," Webre said. "But there is a high level of confidence and a high level of probability that this is going to be the same guy. … We need to pick this guy up and we need to either bring him into custody, speak to this guy and bring this to a close."
Authorities said they were confident enough to release his identity and photo. They said Mire is dressed in camouflage and believed to be hiding in a wooded area off Hoo Shoo Too Road.
Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the manhunt, including with helicopters and search dogs.
Officials cautioned that there may be others in the woods wearing camouflage gear since it is hunting season. If anyone sees a man who fits the description, Webre said, they should not approach him. Rather, they should call 911 and tell authorities.
No houses in the area have been evacuated at this time, officials said.
"We know he's armed and dangerous. He already killed one person and tried to kill another," Webre said.
In a news release late Saturday morning, Livingston Parish officials released more details about the shooting around midnight — the first linked to Mire. Deputies said both victims are expected to survive after receiving gunshot wounds. The victims said the "heard a noise outside of their home," the news release said. "They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door and firing shots."
"We do not believe this to be a random shooting," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. "It's believed Mire was familiar with the victims."
That incident was reported on La. 444 in French Settlement. Officials believe Mire stole a blue Silverado from somewhere nearby and fled the scene after the shooting.
Tasha Ryan, who arrived at the scene of the search in East Baton Rouge late Saturday morning, said the stolen truck belonged to her son, who lives in French Settlement. He was not a victim in the shooting, but called her around 7 a.m. saying his truck was gone, Ryan said.
She said her son needed some medication that was inside the vehicle, which Mire ditched at the intersection of Tiger Bend and Hoo Shoo Too roads before fleeing on foot.
In the hours between stealing the truck and confronting state troopers, authorities believe Mire drove to Prairieville and killed his half-sister.
While his full criminal history remains unknown, court records show Mire was arrested in 2017 after his grandfather called 911 and said Mire attacked him. Deputies responded to a home off Joor Road in East Baton Rouge and talked to the grandfather, who said Mire "pushed him in the chest and struck him about the body several times" after he asked his grandson to "clean up after himself."
When the victim called police, Mire "stated that he was going to shoot himself," according to his arrest report. He admitted to striking his grandfather for "not talking to him properly and constantly disrespecting him." Mire also said he was upset when he threatened to shoot himself and said it just to hurt his grandfather, the report says.
After his arrest on domestic abuse battery, Mire pleaded guilty to simple battery of the infirm and was sentenced to probation. He was ordered to complete anger management classes, community service and a mental health evaluation, records show. The court set aside his conviction after he completed those conditions.
Mire also has a DWI conviction from Livingston Parish several years ago, officials said.
He remained at large Saturday afternoon, several hours after the shooting as various law enforcement agencies combed the area. Officers were stationed along Hoo Shoo Too Road, a stretch of mostly fields and woods interspersed with some houses. Officers with long guns were stationed at one house near where the truck was abandoned.
State Police spokesman Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said the officer who exchanged gunfire was being evaluated at a local hospital but appears to be in stable condition.
LSP announced the gunfire exchange and manhunt in a news release Saturday morning. He said troopers tried to stop a blue Chevrolet Silverado shortly after 5 a.m. on La. 42.
"The driver refused to stop and shot at the trooper," Scrantz said. "The trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued."
The gunman proceeded down Jefferson Highway to Hoo Shoo Too Road, where the two exchanged fire again, Scrantz said.
The suspect then fled the scene at the Tiger Bend Bridge.
"We believe the suspect is in the area and is considered armed and dangerous," Scrantz said. "As the investigation develops, the circumstances of the incident and additional suspect information will be immediately released for public safety."