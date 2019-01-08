The second of two inmates who escaped from West Baton Rouge jail in November was recaptured on Tuesday in Baton Rouge and now faces a longer sentence.

Kovaria Williams, 32, was set to be released later this year, said Dale Simoneaux, a spokesman for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

But the inmate scaled a fence at a work release facility and successfully avoided capture for almost two months before authorities took him into custody Tuesday morning.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge jail as a fugitive and then transported back to West Baton Rouge later in the day, Simoneaux said.

Williams was one of two inmates who escaped the same week in November — incidents that contributed to the arrests of four West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies the following month.

A 2016 audit of the the state's work release program found that 22 inmates assigned to West Baton Rouge Parish walked away from job sites or escaped in just two years between 2013 and 2015. The parish runs the largest work release facility in the state, which auditors called the worst at detaining inmates.

Simoneaux said authorities had been tracking Williams since he escaped and were relieved to have him back in custody. Information was not immediately available on Tuesday on why Williams was originally sentenced to prison.

The other inmate who escaped the same week was Michael Jones, who was also apprehended in East Baton Rouge.

Escaped West Baton Rouge inmate captured Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge after weeks on the run An inmate who escaped from the West Baton Rouge jail in early November was captured Sunday in Baton Rouge.