Fire crews were called to an apartment complex fire in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon, according to a release from the St. George Fire Department.
The department responded to the Chateau Dijon Apartments at 4155 Essen Lane around 12:45 p.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found a single-unit fire that seemed to have begun in the vicinity of near a bathroom vent and had burned through the ceiling of the bathroom. The fire was extinguished before it could spread to other units.
The unit the fire was in suffered serious damage, and the unit below it received water damage, the department said.
No injuries were reported.