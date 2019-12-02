A 19-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in St. John the Baptist Parish early Monday, according to Louisiana State Police.
A preliminary investigation shows Victor Gutierrez-Juarez was driving south on I-55 in a 2008 Chevrolet HHR around 1:30 a.m. and, for unknown reasons, Gutierrez-Juarez's vehicle "became disabled" in the right lane and faced west across the right lane.
A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south and struck the passenger side of Gutierrez-Juarez's vehicle.
Gutierrez-Juarez wasn't "properly restrained," police said. He died at the scene.
It's unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports are pending, police said.