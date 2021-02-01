A malfunctioning water heater in an attic is believed to be the cause of a house fire Monday that displaced five people, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
A resident of the house at 640 Carriage Way, who came home at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, called 911 after smelling smoke and hearing a crackling noise from upstairs.
Firefighters contained and extinguished the fire in the attic where it began, but the house was damaged by smoke and water, with much of the water coming from the water line going to the water heater, the fire department said in a statement.
There were no injuries in the incident.
Five people displaced by the fire will be staying with family members, the department said.