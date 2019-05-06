Two women were injured in a Sunday night shooting in Old South Baton Rouge after gunfire struck their vehicle, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Police first responded to the 600 block of Terrace Avenue about 10:15 p.m. Sunday where they found two women with non-life threatening injuries, Coppola said. However, investigators later determined that the shooting occurred less than a mile away in the 500 block of Education Street.
Coppola said other occupants in the vehicle were not injured.
Both women were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Coppola said the shooting remains under investigation.