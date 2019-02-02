A Baton Rouge man died from injuries suffered when his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Airline Highway Friday evening.
Kyle Gatzke, 33, was identified as the man killed in the crash, which occurreed about 6:30 p.m. near Hwy. 948, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
Gatzke was travelling northbound, LSP said, when another vehicle failed to yield and made a turn from the southbound lanes. Gatzke's motorcycle struck the vehicle and he was thrown from the bike.
The driver of the second vehicle was identified as Lana Byars, 38 of Prairieville. Impairment was not believed to be a factor, LSP said. Byars was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
Gatzke was wearing a helmet, but sustained "serious injuries" from the crash. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing with any potential charges pending, LSP said.