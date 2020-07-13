No discipline decision has been made and Baton Rouge police has 60 days to complete its internal investigation as two officers are on leave after video surfaced on social media depicting a scene reminiscent of George Floyd's recent death at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement.

The video clearly shows a 17-year-old lying face down in the street while a Baton Rouge police officer restrains him with a knee following a police chase. The episode occurred last Monday.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said the photograph he released indicates the officer's knee was on the suspect's upper back, which is a technique Baton Rouge officers are trained to use for restraint purposes under some circumstances.

The teenager's family and their attorneys spoke with the media following a meeting with BRPD leaders that lasted over an hour Monday evening. They commended the department for being as transparent as possible and said they're awaiting the results of the internal investigation.

"But we do have questions," said Baton Rouge attorney Ron Haley, who's representing the family. "This was a young man in an absolute submissive position — on his knees with his hands up. … Yet he was handled as if he was a threat."

Haley said that if the department concludes the incident didn't violate policy, then that likely indicates the policies need to change, especially during this moment of "reimagining policing in this country" when law enforcement agencies nationwide are facing heightened scrutiny and being held to higher standards than in the past.

Throughout their response to the incident, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and the police chief both emphasized their commitment to transparency. It's an ideal they've mentioned frequently over the past few years since the 2016 officer shooting of Alton Sterling prompted Baton Rouge leaders to engage in their own public reckoning with race and policing.

Paul was hired the following year and later fired the officer responsible for Sterling's death. He alluded to that decision Monday, saying his track record shows he's not afraid to hold his subordinates accountable and do what's needed to change the culture of policing in Baton Rouge. He also apologized on behalf of his entire department.

He said releasing the body camera footage, which will occur within 24 hours, is the first step toward full transparency. The department needed a judge's approval to release body camera and dashboard camera of the incident because a minor is involved. That approval was given earlier Monday, allowing the release of the photograph.

Paul also said he met with the teen's family because he wants them to feel included in the investigation process.

"I can tell you they are upset," he said during the press conference. "Emotions are high in America right now. I understand that. People across the country are watching how we handle this incident."

Broome said the video "certainly causes concern" but suggested that viewing a more complete account of what happened would be essential to determining how the case is resolved.

"As I understand it, there is lengthy video of the entire incident. I have not seen that," she said. "It's important to see the entire video. Then we can assess what happened and where we're going from there."

