An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man has been charged with second degree murder after he intentionally caused a crash at the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road in Baton Rouge, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday.
Jack Jordan, of Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second degree murder.
Stephanie Payne, 51, of Greenwell Springs was killed as a result of her injuries sustained from the crash. Her vehicle was engulfed in flames.
LSP says Jordan intentionally rammed into the back of Payne's vehicle.
Impairment is not suspected.
No motive is known and it is also unclear if Jordan knew the victim.
This is a developing story.