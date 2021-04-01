LORANGER, LA – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s issued a misdemeanor summons Thursday to a local Loranger High School basketball coach for simple battery, TPSO said in a news release.
On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office responded to Loranger High School regarding an incident that took place between the coach, Michael Washington, 40, of Ponchatoula, and the school principal, Gary Perkins, TPSO said.
The incident took place in an administrative office over a disagreement involving a training reimbursement, the sheriff's office said. The interaction between the two men quickly escalated from an argument into a fight.
An investigation into the incident found Washington was the aggressor, TPSO said. Washington physically assaulted Perkins during the argument, knocking him to the ground.
No serious injuries occurred as a result of the incident, TPSO said.