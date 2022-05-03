LSU police are asking for help identifying a person reportedly involved in a violent altercation near Tiger Stadium on Saturday, just hours before Garth Brooks performed.
LSUPD sent out a campus-wide alert just after 4 p.m. in relation to the incident, spokesperson Ernie Ballard said.
"LSUPD officers are on scene investigating an altercation on South Stadium near Tiger Stadium," the message read. "Remain vigilant."
Police announced there was no further threat around 5:15 p.m.
LSUPD shared two images of the individual wanted in connection with an aggravated battery.
Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing, Ballard said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231.