Loving and helpful are a few of the ways the family of a woman killed at a Firestone tire shop is remembering her, after she was hit Thursday by a driver who was trying to park his pickup truck.

In an interview with WBRZ, Gretchen LeBlanc’s family described her as a warm-hearted wife and mother who dedicated her life to helping others.

"She never said anything ill about anybody and loved everybody," LeBlanc's husband, Jody LeBlanc, told WBRZ. "She was an occupational therapist and helped everybody at Baton Rouge General. Everybody she worked with loved her and everyone in our family loved her."

Gretchen LeBlanc was outside the tire shop on Burbank Drive, waiting for technicians to finish changing her tires, when the truck hit her, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks. Authorities say they think the driver accidently pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Customer of Firestone tire shop killed when driver likely accidentally presses gas while parking A mundane trip to the Firestone tire shop location on Burbank Drive for some car maintenance turned tragic late when a woman standing outside …

Jody LeBlanc said he believed his wife's death could have been avoided if proper precautions were put in place.

"I don't think it's right that it happened to her, but I'm definitely going to fight to where no one else has to go through what I go through," he told WBRZ. "If I stop one person from going through the pain I'm going through, it's worth it."

The driver of the truck is believed to have been a customer and is not facing any criminal charges, Hicks said.

Watch WBRZ's interview with the LeBlanc family.

Staff writer Lea Skene contributed to this story.