Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Rene Alvarez, 20, 12582 Erin Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of Schedule 2 drugs.
- Gerard Emerson, 40, 2513 N. Day Dr., Baker, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, insurance required, driver's license suspended or revoked and reckless operation of a vehicle
- Christine McKay, 63, 6535 Cameren Oaks Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and driving too slow.
- Jose Vazquez, 28, 675 Larchmont Street, Jackson, MS, third-offense DWI, obstruction of public passage, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and driver's license required
- Kelvin Williams, 38, 6645 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper left or right turns.