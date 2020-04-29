First responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle after a crash Tuesday night on Wax Road, according to officials with Central Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 10 p.m. in the 17000 block of Wax Road near Greenwell Springs Road, according to a Facebook post from the CFD.
Two vehicles had overturned in the ditches on opposite sides of the road, according to the post. The person was trapped in a car and had to be extricated and one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.
It is not clear if the person who was trapped was also transported to the hospital, or if the occupant of the other vehicle was injured.
An off-duty Central Police officer stopped to provide aid before the units arrived.