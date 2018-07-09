A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl who ultimately bit her attacker and escaped from his car before he could assault her a second time.
Joshua Moore, 31, approached the victim, who was a stranger to him, while she was walking down the street Saturday evening, according to his arrest warrant filed by Baton Rouge police. Moore asked the victim if she wanted a ride, and she got into his vehicle.
He drove to an apartment where he raped the teenager, according to the warrant. He then put her back in his vehicle and drove her to another location, informing her that he was going to rape her again.
At that point, the victim tried to get out of the vehicle and Moore grabbed her to prevent her from leaving, police said. She then bit Moore on the hand and was able to escape, flagging down a passing driver and calling police.
Moore was later taken into custody and confessed he had picked up the victim and had sex with her, which he said was consensual, although he said the "victim was hesitant," police wrote in the warrant. Moore also admitted the victim tried to escape and he wouldn't let her. He showed police bite marks on his hand.
Moore, 3934 Billops St., Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison on one count each of second-degree rape and false imprisonment.