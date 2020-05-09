lspstock.adv_HS_003
A Denham Springs woman was killed in a crash on Juban Road Saturday afternoon, according to state police.

Shortly after 3 p.m., 27-year-old Savannah Ringe was driving southbound on Juban Road in a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo, according to spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz. A 2006 Toyota Tundra was driving in the opposite direction on the same road. For unknown reasons, Ringe crossed the centerline and struck the Toyota head-on.

Ringe was unrestrained, Scrantz said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died, Scrantz said.

The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained. He was also taken to a hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Scrantz said impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

