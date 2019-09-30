The Livingston Parish community is mourning a vibrant, selfless day care owner who friends and family say was as much a firecracker as she was a soft-hearted grandmother.

Authorities believe Carol Hutchinson, 48, was shot to death Saturday at a residence in Livingston by her ex-boyfriend, Errol Hicks, 62. Hicks was booked into jail on a count of second degree murder Saturday.

Come Monday morning, Hutchinson's Little People's Playstation in Livingston was closed as the families, employees and co-owners of the longtime day care figured out what comes next.

“She was such a loving person, so full of life,” Little People’s Playstation co-owner Jo Hano said Monday. “She was Wonder Woman.”

Hano and Hutchinson had worked together for the last 11 years. They met when their children were in T-ball together. Hutchinson was the coach and was struggling by herself on the field wrangling all the kids, so Hano went out and asked if she needed help, and the two clicked.

“We weren’t only coworkers, we were very close friends," she said. "We basically raised our kids together."

Hano said she believes Hutchinson was going to Hicks’ home in the 19000 block of McLin Road on Saturday to gather some of her belongings following the pair’s breakup when she was shot.

She said she’s known Hicks for several years, since he and Hutchinson began dating, and he always seemed like a nice person.

“I just don’t know what happened to him,” she said.

One of Hutchinson’s three sons, Hunter Pearson, said Monday the family was in the process of making funeral arrangements.

Pearson said he also had known Hicks for about seven or eight years and even lived with Hicks for a time last year.

Sheriff's Office records indicate two prior domestic disturbance calls to Hicks’ address — one in 2016 and another in 2014 — but Hutchinson was not involved in either incident and there were no arrests, according to authorities. There was no restraining order on record between the two.

“I never could’ve in a million years imagined something like this,” Pearson said.

Through tears, he described his mother as selfless, and endlessly caring for the little ones she worked with at the daycare.

“She would drop anything and everything to help somebody else and she would never ever, ever make you feel bad or guilty about it,” he said.

Pearson remembers his mom being tough at times and a stickler for manners and politeness, but also someone who would treat him and his friends on baseball trips growing up.

“We never went without; even when we were absolutely broke, she’d roll pennies to take us to the movies,” he said.

In the years prior to owning the daycare, Pearson said, his mom was a dog breeder, photographer and sold candles and purses at craft shows. She raised the three boys and managed each of them playing multiple sports growing up.

“She was just extremely selfless, she put everybody before her, I could go on for hours about her,” he said.

Social media was flooded Sunday and Monday with families that had kids at the day care paying tribute to Hutchinson, saying how much their children would miss her. The day care’s Facebook page is filled with photos and videos of the kids running around with Hutchinson in the playground, or her reading them books or playing games inside.

“Those kids meant the world to her,” former coworker Taylor Patterson said. Patterson grew up as friends with one of Hutchinson’s sons, then went on to work at the day care for a short time before sending her son to the day care.

“She was a superhero, all the kids would chase her around and she just had so much energy ... she had a very close relationship with all the kids there, she was always so hands-on,” Patterson said.

Authorities have not released a motive for her killing, but said in a release Sunday morning that the Sheriff's Office domestic violence unit is investigating Hutchinson’s death.

The domestic violence unit was created last year in an effort to target the often intricate and sensitive nature of domestic violence crimes, as well as to build relationships that result in a stronger case.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard has previously said there are not yet any statistics on the unit’s effectiveness, but the four deputies assigned to the unit are on call to respond to domestic incidents as needed.

When a victim is involved in a physical attack, deputies are able to build a relationship that they hope will result in connecting that person to resources that could help them get out of their situation. In Hutchinson’s case, without any prior arrests or a restraining order in place, it does not appear the unit would have come in contact with either the victim or suspect in this case.

Hicks remained in jail without bail as of Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office jail roster.