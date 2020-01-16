Baton Rouge Police have arrested a Jennings man who they say killed someone on Pocahontas Street in Baton Rouge.
Reginald Broadway, 41, of 907 Cecile Street, will be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second degree murder charge, according to a news release.
Joseph Johnson, 28, was found outside his home at 5680 Breckinridge Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe he was shot in the 2100 block of Pocahontas Street and was brought home in a private vehicle.
The shooting is still under investigation. Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.