A man was fatally shot Sunday evening in Denham Springs and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office detectives believe the shooting was related to a domestic incident.
Ronald Cyrus, II, 26, of Baton Rouge was killed around 8 p.m. on Pinecrest Drive in Denham Springs, Livingston Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Steele said.
Deputies are searching for Jacqueline Danyell Rosaya, 22, of Baton Rouge, who deputies called a suspect.
"A male has died following multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso area," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a press release. "This is believed to be a domestic-related incident as evidence is pointing to the victim and suspect being involved in a romantic relationship."
Rosaya was last seen in the Baton Rouge area driving a black 2011 Audi A4 with license plate number 754BDE. She was wearing a dark shirt and white pants.
A specific motive was not immediately clear, Ard said. He encouraged anyone with information to call the agency at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.