Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Toby Guidry, 49, 18069 Wilkes Dr., Prairieville, first-offense DWI.
- Demon Jackson, 36, 5627 Hartford Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper turns and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Rahmi Kasem, 31, 10394 Isabelle Ct., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, expired motor vehicle inspection, driver's license suspended or revoked and license plate required.
- Jonathan Legrange, 35, Morgan Hill Ct., Central, first-offense DWI, driving left of center and text messaging prohibited.
- Jonatan Martinez, 27, 2575 Gardere Ln., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, red light disobey, reckless operation and driver's license not in possession.
- Ketori Matthews, 23, 82 Folly Brown Rd., Clinton, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and failure to signal/improper turn.
- Merissa Thigpen, 28, 8389 Siegen Ln., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Federico Vargas, 43, 11070 Mead Rd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license required and possession of alcohol in vehicle.