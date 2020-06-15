A gunshot fired at a Baton Rouge Walmart stemmed from a scuffle between a sheriff's deputy and a suspected shoplifter Monday afternoon near the Cortana Mall, authorities said.

A sheriff's deputy working at the Walmart at 9350 Cortana Place had been notified of a possible shoplifting around 2 p.m., said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.

When confronting the suspect at the store's entrance with a loss prevention employee, they began to scuffle with the suspect and a single gunshot was fired, she said.

No one was injured, but the gunfire led to calls for the public to avoid the area around the mall Monday afternoon.

Responding authorities were unable to find the suspect, who had fled on foot and possibly got into a vehicle, Hicks said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the suspect had tried to disarm during the attempted arrest, she said.The suspect was on top of the deputy when the shot was fired.

Detectives have been reviewing video surveillance footage of the incident and continued searching for the man Monday afternoon.