An Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy was fired Thursday after the agency determined he inappropriately used force during an arrest captured on video Wednesday, according to Assumption Sheriff's spokesman Lonny Cavalier.
Deputy Joseph Freeman was fired Thursday morning after Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon reviewed available video from the incident the day prior and found evidence warranting immediate termination, Cavalier said.
According to Freeman's termination letter, released publicly Thursday morning, Freeman violated the Assumption Sheriff's Office policies on use of force, treatment of prisoners in custody, conduct unbecoming, performance of duty, unsatisfactory performance and courtesy. The letter notes that while the man under arrest at a Chevron gas station in Plattenville looks like he began to resist the officer, Freeman responded with physical force that was not in compliance with the agency's policies on using force.
Read the full termination letter here.
According to a WAFB report on the incident, the video shows Freeman slamming the man against a vehicle then onto the ground. A video was posted to Facebook on the same day.
The video can be viewed here.
Cavalier said an internal investigation is underway into the incident, and when that is complete, the case will be passed on to the district attorney for review.
Freeman was a veteran officer at the Assumption Sheriff's Office where he served as a shift sergeant, Cavalier said.