Baton Rouge police have identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant in the Jan. 2 killing of William Guillard, who was shot inside his living room and later died in the hospital.

Malik Prestly, 22, is wanted on a count of second-degree murder, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release Monday.

Guillard's death became the first homicide of 2019 when he died three days after being gunned down at his house in the 800 block of South 16th Street.

His girlfriend, who was also inside the home when the shooting occurred, said she believed it resulted from a disagreement over a gun sale.

She said Guillard heard a knock and cracked the door open, then slammed and locked it almost immediately after realizing who was outside. He told her to run to the back room and tried to follow, but bullets pierced the living room windows — one striking him in the back of the head.

Prestly, of 5360 North Saint Gerard Circle, is accused of pulling the trigger. Police provided little information about how they identified him as a suspect but asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.