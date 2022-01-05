A Plaquemine teenager was shot and killed Wednesday by another teen as he lay sleeping on the couch in his parents' home, Plaquemine police say.
According to police chief Kenny Payne, police were dispatched to a home on Nathan Georgetown Street just after 7 a.m.
Once they arrived, they discovered Tramone Montrell McGinnis, 17, had been shot while sleeping on a couch in the living room.
Authorities suspect the incident took place sometime between 4:30 and 7 a.m.
"The mother heard something in the middle of the night, which she thought may have been fireworks," Payne said. "The father got up around 4:30 and went to work and (McGinnis) was sleeping on the couch, so we believe it happened sometime after that."
The high school student was found by his mother shortly after 7 a.m., Payne said. He was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries.
A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the killing and is being held at a juvenile facility in Dothan, Ala. on one count of second-degree homicide.
Police are still trying to determine a motive.
Payne said the unnamed suspect was not a student at the same high school as McGinnis at the time of the shooting, noting he had recently been expelled from a Plaquemine public school.