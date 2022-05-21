Authorities shut down boating traffic on False River on a busy pre-summer weekend after a head-on collision between two bass boats left one person dead and another missing, the Point Coupee Sheriff's Office said.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said rescue crews at midday Saturday were still searching for the operator of one of the boats after the vessels collided shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Rescuers found the body of the other boat's operator, Fordoche resident Shane Mouton, in the river shortly after the collision. They were still searching for the operator of the other boat, who Thibodeaux identified as 41-year-old Baton Rouge-based dentist, Dr. Kenneth St. Romain, Jr.
Thibodeaux said a passenger of the bass boat and a passenger of the 20-foot vessel were both ejected into the water and quickly picked up by a good Samaritan. They were treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is not yet known and the river remained closed as of noon Saturday.
While the summer season doesn't officially kick off until next week's Memorial Day weekend, the sunny and hot weather like that on Saturday morning helps the oxbow lake draw a crowd.
Thibodeaux said fatal boating accidents on the river are uncommon, noting that the last False River incident his department investigated happened last August, when three children, ages 8, 11 and 14, were injured after a party barge hit them while they were tubing.
Two of the juveniles were hospitalized for their injuries and authorities later arrested 64-year-old Lafayette Parish Assistant District Attorney Chris Richard, who was charged with counts of felony hit and run, negligent injuring and careless operation of a vessel.