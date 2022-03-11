David Maimon clicks through a seemingly endless collection of pictures and videos saved to his computer, each one depicting stashes of checks and mailbox keys stolen from around the country.
He stops for a moment at one image that shows a pile of cash weighed down by more than half-a-dozen keys and stacked behind two handguns.
“This picture is one of my favorites,” he says. “It tells the whole story.”
For the past three years, Maimon, a professor specializing in cyber crimes at Georgia State University, has studied 60 underground online platforms used by criminals to buy and sell illegal commodities, which often include paraphernalia related to mail theft, such as mailbox keys, checks and more.
What he’s found concerns him.
Since late 2020, Maimon’s team has watched the number of online stolen check sales skyrocket from an average of 110 per week to more than 2,000 as reports of mail theft and check washing become more and more prevalent throughout the U.S.
In southeast Louisiana, the problem has reached every major city, including New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the latter of which saw a dramatic rise in stolen checks after a Spanish Town mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for her keys last October.
Although hard numbers aren’t readily available, Baton Rouge police say the incident, which left numerous blue mailboxes compromised, has since led to hundreds of reports of mail theft and bank fraud — and even more arrests — as investigators struggle to keep up with the overwhelming influx of cases.
Meanwhile, officials tasked with tracking trends in internet criminal activity worry about the increasing ease with which mail thieves are able to capitalize on their crimes online.
“It’s a nationwide phenomenon,” Maimon said.
He explained that after robbing a postal worker, thieves will create a replica of the carrier’s mailbox keys and offer them up for sale online for anywhere between $1,000 and $7,000. Prices vary depending on the ZIP code and number of blue boxes the replicas can open.
Checks are also a hot commodity on the underground market, with personal checks typically selling for anywhere between $120 and $175, and business checks for up to $250. Sellers may even offer discounted “bundles” for buyers willing to purchase multiple checks at once.
“It’s a very detailed supply chain where you have individuals who are robbing the mail carriers, and then you have the individuals who are essentially going and emptying the (mail)boxes and chauffeuring the mail into their hideouts,” Maimon said. “Then, they sort through the mail to look for the checks, they take pictures of the checks, and some they cash themselves, but others they simply offer for sale to anyone who’s interested.”
To get word out about their wares, sellers will post photos and videos boasting about their crimes to these underground platforms, hoping to attract new customers.
In a lot of ways, the underground markets are comparable to popular ecommerce sites like Amazon or eBay, Maimon said. Buyers are less likely to purchase something from someone they’re not familiar with, and vendors need to gain a reputation before buyers put their trust in them.
“On the Darknet and on these underground communication platforms (my team) oversees, there’s no rating, so these guys need to prove they’re legit and that they can get you the type of commodity that you want,” he said.
If mail thieves are so brazen about their activities, however, why is it so hard to stop them?
For one thing, it can be difficult for local law enforcement agencies to keep up with and track checks stolen from their jurisdictions that end up online and are often sold to out-of-state buyers.
At the same time, USPS has introduced a series of measures in recent years that critics say were intended to both downsize and limit the scope of its postal police force — the department primarily in charge of preventing mail theft and related crimes.
Unlike postal inspectors, who are trained to investigate and solve mail-related crimes after the fact, PPOs are described on the USPIS website as enforcers of federal laws “for the protection of persons and property” while ensuring the “safety and security of personnel, customers, property and mail.”
Despite their role in protecting property and preventing crimes, the USPIS in 2017 formally moved to reinterpret a statute in the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act outlining official PPO duties. Under the statute, which was written to allow USPS room for interpretation, PPOs were provided the same duties as local police, including street patrols and the authority to make arrests away from USPS property.
“For 12 years, USPIS enacted the permissible portion of that legislation to allow us to do those duties,” said James Bjork, who served as president of the Postal Police Officers Association until 2020. That changed, he said, after the union began to negotiate pay raises in 2017.
“What they, in effect, said was, even though we did assign you those duties according to the legislation, we’re now going to make a determination that you never had the right to be out there in the first place,” Bjork said.
According to Frank Albergo, who took over the role of president after Bjork, PPOs later received a memo from upper management prohibiting them from getting involved in any crime taking place away from USPS property. Instead, officers were simply instructed to call 911.
In addition, Albergo said that USPIS, citing pandemic safety concerns, has declined to hold any PPO basic training courses since 2020, meaning new personnel aren’t being hired on to the force, even as others quit and retire.
“The whole thing doesn’t make sense,” he said. “What the inspection service has done is eliminate all proactive postal police crime prevention patrols away from postal (property).”
Even before these recent measures, the number of PPOs employed by USPS nationwide had been on a steady decline for decades, dropping from roughly 2,700 in 1977 to 505 in 2021, according to GAO, OIG and USPIS annual reports.
At the same time, the number of postal inspectors employed by the department has dropped far more moderately, from 1,700 in 1977 to 1,280 in 2021.
“Nobody is protecting the mail,” Maimon said. “Once people do not protect their property, someone will get in and grab it.”
Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, noted his office has received an uptick in mail theft complaints from constituents. He said he had been in contact with representatives from USPS, who credited the rise in thefts to worker shortages currently plaguing several industries.
Until the problem is resolved, Graves urged residents to avoid using the blue mailboxes stationed outside Baton Rouge’s post offices — a recommendation echoed by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
“I think the safest thing to do until this is wrapped up is to bring (your mail) inside the post office or hand it directly to your letter carrier,” Graves said. “That way you avoid these things sitting in boxes that may be unsecured.”
Albergo argued, however, that simply telling residents to not use the boxes isn’t the right approach.
“What if McDonalds said ‘don’t eat hamburgers’? It’s ridiculous,” he said. “Blue collection boxes are there for convenience. They should be protected.”
When reached for comment, the United States Postal Inspection Service declined to say whether or not the compromised locks in Baton Rouge had been changed or, if not, whether there was a plan to change them. Instead, they redirected questions to USPS representatives, who said the department was “aware” of the situation and would “continue to focus on ensuring the security and safety of the mail stream.”
Officials for USPIS did not respond to a request for comment about the decline in PPO staffing.
The Advocate also reached out to the FBI’s New Orleans media office, which neither confirmed nor denied whether the FBI is involved in local mail theft investigations. All postal service-related questions were also redirected to USPS.
Bjork explained that in the past, USPIS often diverted PPOs to other cities where they weren’t stationed depending on need.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, he said, postal police were pulled from 21 cities and relocated to New Orleans. During catastrophic flooding in 2016, USPIS temporarily stationed several Houston-based PPOs in Baton Rouge. In both cases, PPOs were used as a preventative measure to combat potential mail thefts.
Now, as Baton Rouge faces an unprecedented wave of mail theft and attendant crimes, the abilities of PPOs to intervene have been considerably restricted, Albergo and Bjork said.
“In effect, the Postal Inspection Service has conveniently shifted their prevention and investigative burden to local police and local taxpayers,” Bjork said.
In the meantime, in an effort to predict which mailboxes could be hit next and hopefully prevent future crime waves, Maimon’s group is working to pinpoint which parts of the U.S. are seeing the highest rise in stolen checks being sold online.
But he worries the recent trend is a glimpse of what’s to come.
He and his team estimate that between $10 million and $30 million in forged checks are now being stolen from unsuspecting citizens using online platforms each month — and for many cases, that’s only the beginning.
Once a stolen check is offered to the masses online, Maimon warned, the victim’s banking information is available for the taking, and that’s likely to lead to more frequent instances of identity theft.
“This will continue, that’s for sure,” he said. “Someone has your name, your personal information, and we know these guys are printing fake drivers licenses and fake passports and birth certificates. They will look for information about you, and if you have a business, maybe they’ll use that information to apply for an SBA loan.”
He added: “The sky’s the limit when it comes to what these guys can do with those identities.”