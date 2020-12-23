After eluding police in a high speed chase last week, a couple was arrested in Zachary on Tuesday in connection with a drive-by shooting last month in East Baton Rouge, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Jones, 28, and Tierra Brooks, 29, were arrested at Brooks’ Zachary apartment, where police say she had been helping hide Jones. Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of a weapon, and fleeing the police. Brooks was charged as an accessory to those crimes, and was also charged with aiding a fugitive.
The shooting happened Nov. 14 in a shopping center parking lot in the 8500 block of Greenwell Springs Road. Police said that Jones got into an argument with two other men and then shot at one of the men’s vehicles from his motorcycle.
Another vehicle belonging to a 73-year-old woman was also damaged by the gunshots.
Jones and Brooks were nearly arrested last week. The sheriff's office said the pair was seen leaving Jones’ mother’s home on Dec. 15, later leading police on a high-speed chase where officers eventually lost sight of the car.
Brooks was later found at a home in Zachary where she told police Jones had refused to stop the car when the police began following them, authorities said. Officers then warned her that she would be charged as accessory to all Jones' crimes if she was caught with or communicated with him again.
At the time of the Nov. 14 shooting, Jones was out on parole for a simple burglary charge, barring him from owning a firearm.
This story has been updated to clarify the charges against Tierra Brooks.