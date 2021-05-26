A woman was arrested on a count of arson after she was found pouring gasoline on and setting fire to the entrance of Baton Rouge General- Mid City on Tuesday, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Joyce Moses, 57, faces one count of aggravated arson.
The fire was reported at 5 a.m. at 3600 Florida Blvd., the location of Baton Rouge General’s Mid City campus. Firefighters arrived to find the small fire at the entrance had been set by Moses, who injured herself in the blaze, BRFD said.
Moses was taken to the hospital. There was no word on how serious her injuries were.
Once she is released, she will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.