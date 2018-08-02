A ongoing search for an escaped Baton Rouge juvenile offender led to the arrests of two people accused of helping him after he escaped last week from the Juvenile Detention Center in Baton Rouge.
The juvenile, 16-year-old Darreon Wilson, is still at large.
The two, Taylor Chenevert, 20, and Ben Anthony Fields, 18, were involved in a series of phone calls with Wilson, his mother and brother just days after his July 23 escape, according to the arrest reports. Investigators apparently were clued in initially by listening to phone calls between Chenevert and Wilson's incarcerated brother.
Chenevert — the girlfriend of Wilson's brother, Keon Jarvis — talked on the phone with Wilson, who was using Fields's phone, and then passed along information to Wilson's family, the arrest reports indicate.
Wilson escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center by climbing over one fence and then crawling under a second fence, according to an arrest report. A Wednesday press release from Louisiana State Police says Wilson was being held on multiple charges, including illegal carrying of weapons, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of stolen property.
Police said Chenevert and another woman, 19-year-old Courtney Willis, used Willis's phone to share video calls with the escaped teen in the two days after his escape. Chenevert then passed along information about the teen to his brother and mother.
Investigators were able to listen to phone calls between Chenevert and her boyfriend because he is in a jail that is not specified in the arrest report.
In the jail phone calls, Chenevert told Jarvis, her boyfriend, about his brother's whereabouts, according to the report. At one point during the calls, the brothers' mother, Latoya Jarvis, gets on Chenevert's phone to talk with her jailed son. Investigators had previously told Latoya Jarvis to contact them if she found out where Wilson was located.
Detectives found Chenevert and Willis on July 25 sitting in a vehicle outside Chenevert's Denham Springs home smoking marijuana in the presence of Willis's two toddlers, according to Chenevert's arrest report. Both women were booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years old.
The day after that arrest, officers searched a home at 4640 Oaklon Drive in Baton Rouge for Wilson. They didn't find the teen, but they did find Fields along with six guns and drugs, according to another arrest report. Fields denied any knowledge of Wilson's whereabouts or the drugs and weapons. Police noted he had multiple pictures on his social media account that involve drugs and weapons.
Fields, of 4030 Daytona Ave., Baton Rouge, was arrested on possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, and accessory after the fact, according to an arrest report and information on the online jail book. His mugshot was not immediately available.
Chenevert, of 30990 Creek Bend Drive, Denham Springs, was booked Thursday in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on accessory after the fact to simple escape.