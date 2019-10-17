A University of Alabama freshman accused of making a bomb threat to Tiger Stadium was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, booking documents show.

Connor Croll, 19, of Crozet, Virginia, was booked at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday on an unknown charge. Bond was set at $100,000.

Croll was reportedly arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, by school police Saturday morning for the threat. Police say he confessed to making the threat in an attempt to halt the LSU-Florida game because "his friend was on the verge of losing a large bet."

LSU won the game, 42-28.

A statement released Tuesday by an LSU spokesperson to WBRZ regarding the incident said:

"LSU Police and officials... have protocol in place to respond immediately and appropriately to real and perceived threats at Tiger Stadium and all campus facilities. In this case, protocol was followed efficiently and effectively to quickly ascertain the source of the threat. That protocol including an immediate sweep of the stadium and a multi-agency investigation, which led to the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter."

The FBI New Orleans Field Office released a statement to The Advocate Tuesday, saying:

"We are aware of a recent threat made against LSU's football stadium and remain in contact with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance as needed. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activity which could represent a threat to public safety."

This is a developing story.

