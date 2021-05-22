Bloodhounds and trackers are searching around Oscar for a man who fled authorities after a traffic stop early Saturday, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials described the suspect — believed to be armed with a gun — as a young Black man last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a white or light-colored long-sleeved T-shirt, dark blue jeans and light-colored sneakers.
As morning approached noon, officials said searchers were still looking for the man, who was in a car with three other suspects when BRPD stopped them before 7 a.m. today in East Baton Rouge.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Renè Thibodeaux said BRPD arrested three people in the stop, which involved “quite a bit of drugs and one or two handguns.” But one got away, leading to the manhunt that was still underway by late morning.
“He is still on the loose,” Thibodeaux said in a brief phone call around 11 a.m. “He has been flanking False River Road for quite a long time now. We tried to get some helicopters up there from Baton Rouge, but no one could send them this morning.”
Angola Prison dispatched their dog team, he added — a tactical unit that normally tracks down escaped inmates.
Earlier this morning, just after 7 a.m., hounds and their handlers scoured areas around David Lane and said the escapee was headed toward Bigman Lane in unincorporated Oscar.
“The last tracking and spotting puts him on the fence line and highway,” Thibodeaux said a few hours later. “But really, at this point, it’s likely someone picked him up.”
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information about the suspect to call (225) 694-3737.
