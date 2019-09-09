Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Branden Breland, 36, 244 Ester Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and disobeying a red light.
- Allison Newby, 35, 35580 La. 16, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and parking where prohibited.
- Berenice Palizada, 24, 17960 Will Ave., Central, first-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway, driver's license required and license plate required.
- Preeti Patel, 43, 281 Croydon Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Larry Sanders, 41, 3264 Dougherty Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license suspended or revoked.