Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a Baton Rouge man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Airline Highway late Sunday night.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says 36-year-old Jason Nixon was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Cousins Food Mart.
Nixon was taken to an area hospital where he later died, officials said.
Police say investigators have no motive or suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact authorities at (225) 389-4869 or Crimes Stoppers at 344-7867.