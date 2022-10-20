A crash between an Amtrak train and an SUV Thursday afternoon killed one person and critically injured another, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the crash happened on Highway 51 at Ponders Quarters, south of Amite. Airmed arrived on the scene to treat the injuries of both SUV occupants. The driver of the SUV succumbed to their injuries around 2:45 p.m.; the passenger is critically wounded.
None of the train passengers were harmed, said the Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred about half a mile away from another train crash that happened last Friday, when an Amtrak train crashed into an 18-wheeler at the McMichael Church Crossing. The train's engineer was transported to the hospital for injuries, and the train was immobilized by the accident.