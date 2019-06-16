A Baton Rouge man shot in the front yard of a home on Susan Avenue early Saturday evening died from his injuries, according to Baton Rouge police.
The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Susan Avenue around 5 p.m., Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Roderick Daniels Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Daniels was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Coppola said police have no motive for the shooting or a suspect at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
