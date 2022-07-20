A Zachary schoolteacher was arrested on 100 counts of child pornography after investigators found he virtually distributed illicit images of children to hundreds of people, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Peyton Lambertson, 25, faces 100 felony counts of pornography involving juveniles and an additional 100 felony counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. An investigation found he distributed inappropriate images of "two prepubescent females" using the online messenger app Kik, according to documents provided by EBRSO on behalf of the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit task force.
The images were traced back to Lambertson through his IP address, documents say, leading investigators to discover a Twitter account with photos of Lambertson under the name "that_lambertson" — the same user name on the Kik account reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Zachary superintendent of schools Scott Devillier confirmed Lambertson was a teacher for the district. He said his team was taking "appropriate action" following the arrest, adding that he had no more information to share as of Wednesday afternoon.
In addition to Lambertson, authorities arrested 37-year-old Zachary resident Patrick Kimery on 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 10 counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor, the sheriff's office said. The investigation found he also distributed several photos of young girls through the Kik app.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said there is no known connection between the two men. She said investigators are working to identify the children in the images.
According to the documents, Lambertson and Kimery face up to 99 years in prison if convicted.