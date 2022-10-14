Paul Rice sat at a picnic bench Thursday, surveying the crowd gathered for his daughter's memorial dinner at The Shed BBQ and reflecting on how drastically his life has changed.
It’s been nearly one month since his daughter, LSU senior Allison Rice, was shot to death inside her car as she drove home from a Government Street bar during the early hours of Sept. 16. But Baton Rouge police have yet to release many details about who may have killed the 21-year-old marketing major and why.
For Paul Rice, the last month has been a blur, filled with interviews, fundraising events and funeral planning, leaving little time for the family to process their loss.
Thursday’s gathering at The Shed – of which Paul Rice is part owner and where his daughter worked briefly as a bartender – was the latest of several events the family has held to raise money for their Live Like Allie Foundation, which Rice said will eventually offer scholarships for students.
“It’s been a lot of business, and trying to do that while numb is a challenge,” Rice said.
As he waits for updates on Allie’s case, he said friends in law enforcement have told him detectives are working around the clock to locate his daughter’s killer.
“Everybody assures me they’re working very hard,” he said.
But that doesn’t make things easier.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said police are still receiving tips and continuing to follow up on leads. He said disclosing more information publicly could compromise the investigation.
“There are certain details that [the shooter] will be aware of that the public won’t be aware of, so that’s the reason for withholding bits of information,” he said. “We know the perpetrators are listening just like everybody else, and they want to know what we have.”
Rice’s killing thrust Baton Rouge’s police department into the spotlight as the case piqued the interest of national – and even international – media outlets, the story gathering more and more momentum online.
With so many eyes on the department’s every move, McKneely said the attention has been both a blessing and a curse.
The spread of misinformation like wildfire has hindered, rather than helped, the investigation, he said.
For example, police have pushed back on widely-spread rumors that Rice was killed as part of a gang initiation, saying they've found no real evidence to corroborate that idea.
“It’s a constant uphill battle to have to use that amount of energy fighting against [rumors] instead of being able to put the right information out and letting that stand alone,” he said.
According to the few details law enforcement has released, police were called to the 1500 block of Government Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. that Friday, where they found the Geismar native inside her vehicle, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Her car was just a few yards from a railroad crossing.
Based on evidence at the scene, including the direction in which her car was facing when it was found, McKneely previously said detectives believe Rice had been stopped at the crossing by a passing train and was attempting to turn her car around when she was shot.
Since her death, Rice’s family has been vocal about the parish’s crime rates, which they say have spun out of control in recent years.
Violent crime in East Baton Rouge has seen a slight decline since breaking all previous homicide records last year. As of Oct. 14, there have been 85 killings in the city parish, 26 less than the 111 homicides by the same date in 2021.
But the parish is still on pace to have it's second most violent year on record. And the rate is still much higher than it was three to five years ago.
Paul Rice and Allie’s uncle, Mike Granier, Jr., say they hope her death will be a turning point for the city parish. As they wait for updates on her case, Granier said the family has appealed to politicians to reevaluate some of Louisiana's current crime laws, including those that allow people arrested for violent crimes to bail out of jail.
“It just affects so many people,” Granier said. “A sweet innocent child just going to school, her whole life ahead of her, just to have it taken away for no reason. It rips your heart out.”
With the widespread attention Rice’s story has garnered, McKneely said BRPD’s focus right now is building an airtight case against the suspect or suspects.
“It takes time. We want to be thorough in what we’re doing,” he said. “Whenever we make an arrest, we want to make sure it’s a solid arrest.”
For Paul Rice, the wait feels like an eternity.
“It’s hard,” he said. “I want answers. Everybody wants answers.”