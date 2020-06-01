The roughly 100 protesters who gathered Sunday night on Siegen Lane were mostly peaceful, though some threw water bottles and rocks at law enforcement while protesting the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux issued a statement Monday afternoon, saying one of the projectiles did break the window of an EBRSO unit parked outside the RaceTrac gas station and convenience store on Siegen. He emphasized that the majority of the protesters were peaceful all night and said deputies "spent hours helping facilitate and keep them safe as they walked."
He said deputies had to step in when some people lay down in the road, blocking traffic.
That's around the time that deputies donned riot gear and stood shoulder to shoulder with shields and helmets preventing protesters from entering the road.
Protesters left peacefully after midnight but promised to return Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to once again make their voices heard. The protest Sunday night came after an entirely peaceful march organized by local teenagers that drew hundreds of people to downtown Baton Rouge.
Gautreaux's statement was his first public remarks about Floyd's death. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued his own statement Friday condemning the officer's actions that caused Floyd's death.
"I share in the outrage, frustration and sadness of the treatment and tragic death of George Floyd," said the sheriff, who was seen helping to pick up trash along Siegen in the protest's aftermath early Monday. "I was sickened and heartbroken to see such callous disregard for another human being. I have always said that if you do not have a heart for service, there is no place for you in law enforcement."
He said such instances of police brutality damage the relationship between residents and law enforcement across the country, and he thanked residents who have peacefully protested.
"Most of us share the same desires for peace, security and equality," he said. "Now, more than ever, we must do the work needed to repair and strengthen that relationship and restore trust through respect and compassion."