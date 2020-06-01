Protesters of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police link arms and form a line across Siegen Lane at about 11 p.m., stopping traffic after the law enforcement presence accompanying them scaled back, Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to move them out of the roadway, and the crowd and officers dissapated at about 1 .am. Monday morning.