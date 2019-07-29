Deputies found drugs in the Budget 7 Motel room where a Port Allen man was shot and killed Thursday by a West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jessica Ellen Clouatre, 39, who was in the room with the man, was arrested that night and booked on drug counts, Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Zach Simmers said Monday.

+2 Man fatally shot by West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy at Port Allen motel during search warrant PORT ALLEN — State Police are investigating the Thursday night officer-involved fatal shooting by a West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy w…

Also in the motel room was Josef Richardson, 38, who was shot and killed when Sheriff's Office narcotics detectives arrived at the motel to execute a search warrant.

Clouatre was taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, arrest documents show.

After searching the room, deputies discovered what they believe to be marijuana and methamphetamine and two digital scales, the arrest documents show.

Simmers said the relationship between Richardson and Clouatre is unclear.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting death. The name of the deputy involved has not been released, but officials say he has been put on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

Clouatre was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bail was set Monday at $41,000.

+4 Family: Port Allen man fatally shot by deputy wasn't inclined to violence: 'He didn't carry guns' The family of a Port Allen man shot dead at a motel by a West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy describe him as a nonviolent person, but lit…