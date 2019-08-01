As officials announced Thursday that the Baton Rouge Police Department and Blane Salamoni came to an agreement regarding his departure from the department, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul apologized for the situation.
He apologized to Alton Sterling' family and the Baton Rouge community for any distrust or pain the shooting may have caused.
"That behavior is not acceptable," Paul said. "Baton Rouge, we are sorry."
The department and Blane Salamoni, who was fired for his role in the 2016 fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling, came to an agreement recently that allows them to finally sever ties. Salamoni was appealing his firing.
In a new settlement, Salamoni's termination will be replaced with a formal resignation from the department, and in exchange the officer will withdraw his appeal to the local civil service board, which review discipline for Baton Rouge police and firefighters.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called the resolution with Salamoni "a long time coming." She stands by Paul's decision to "put this matter behind us."
"Our department no longer has room for individuals who can’t live up to its high standards or have shown a pattern of unprofessional behavior," Broome wrote in a statement. "Public servants are and should be held to a higher standard, no one is exempt."